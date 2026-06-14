NACADA partners with clergy to curb drug and alcohol abuse in North Rift

The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has partnered with religious leaders in the North Rift region to step up the fight against alcohol and drug abuse in an effort to dismantle illicit supply networks.

The partnership follows a meeting that brought together NACADA Board Chair Bishop Stephen Mairori, Head of Public Service Felix Koskei and clergy from across the region.

Religious leaders raised concern over the spread of cheap illicit brews and narcotics across communities in the region, linking drug use to ongoing unrest in schools and indiscipline in learning institutions.

Bishop Mairori said the partnership will strengthen enforcement while also expanding prevention and rehabilitation efforts.

“Our youth are perishing. Families are hurting, schools are burning, and communities are bleeding. We cannot stand idle while a generation is wiped out,” said Bishop Dr. Mairori.

“This initiative is in direct line with implementing the Presidential directive on the fight against drugs in this country. NACADA is fully committed to working hand-in-hand with the clergy to reclaim our children and restore the moral fabric of our nation.”

He said NACADA would work closely with the clergy to intensify crackdowns on illicit brew dens and disrupt supply chains, in line with government directives on the fight against substance abuse, while scaling up counselling, treatment and reintegration programmes.

On his part, Koskei said the government will take a tougher stance against traffickers, insisting that criminal networks will be pursued relentlessly.

“This is not a war we can leave to the police alone. The clergy, parents, teachers and every citizen must rise. We are going after the cartels poisoning our children with the ruthlessness they deserve,” Koskei said.

The clergy also pledged to champion national cohesion, reject ethnic politics that fuel division and confront the crisis of school unrest.

They called on parents, teachers and faith institutions to restore discipline and safety in learning institutions.

The North Rift region has long been affected by alcohol abuse and emerging drug networks, but the expanded multi-agency crackdown is expected to intensify efforts to curb the menace.