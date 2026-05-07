FootballSports

Liverpool reduce planned rise in ticket prices

Bernard Okumu
By Bernard Okumu
2 Min Read

 

Liverpool have cut the size of their planned rise in ticket prices for the next couple of seasons after fan protests.

Following discussion with the club’s supporters board, Liverpool will increase general admission ticket prices by 3% for the 2026-27 season, followed by a price freeze in 2027-28.

The Premier League champions had previously announced that ticket prices would rise in line with the consumer price index (CPI) for inflation for the next three seasons.

The club and the supporters board will continue discussions on a plan for future seasons, including exploring commercial ideas to avoid future ticket price increases and address issues around affordability.

A joint statement from fan representative groups, external said: “We welcome the decision that Liverpool FC will no longer proceed with its previously announced three-year ticket pricing model.

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“Following protests and conversations with the supporters board over the past few days, the club has pledged a new proposal that will allow us to examine thoroughly long-term solutions surrounding fan affordability and access.

“We understand that disappointment at next season’s increase in ticket prices will remain for some, but we want to assure fans we will continue talks with the club and do our best to find other ways in the future.”

However, the club has warned, external that without wider progress on alternative solutions, future “inflationary increases” may still be required.

Following the initial pricing announcement, fans group Spirit of Shankly launched a campaign called ‘Not a Pound in the Ground’, calling on fans to buy food and drink from local businesses in the Anfield area rather than inside the stadium itself.

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