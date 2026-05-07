Public servants urged to serve citizens diligently

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku has urged all the public servants in the country to be committed in delivering service to the members of the public.

Ruku, who was speaking early this morning after making an impromptu visit to the Northeastern regional headquarters in Garissa, regretted that there were only the police officers and one officer in the regional commissioner’s office who had reported to work on time, keeping a dozen of citizens waiting outside for service.

The Public service CS noted that this has been the case for many regions that he has visited, except for Huduma Centres that are always open on time.

While addressing the press outside the regional commissioner’s office, Ruku said that the government was committed to improving the terms of civil servants, having increased their salaries this year and backdated to July last year, with another salary increment set for July this year.

Ruku said that the public servants should reciprocate the same commitment to serving the people of Kenya, which included reporting to work on time.

“As a minister for public service, I am very disappointed this morning. I am at the regional offices which coordinates the entire North eastern region of the republic of Kenya in Garissa and all the government offices which are supposed to be opened at 7:30 in the morning as per the human resource procedures manual of 2016, were closed,” Ruku said.

“I call upon all the public servants in the republic of Kenya, that I know that the government of his excellency president William Ruto ensured that your salaries had been increased in the month of January and backdated to July last year. The basic salary was increased, the commuter allowance was increased and the housing allowance was increased. The government is also committed to increasing the salaries of all civil servants starting from 1st July 2026 as per the CBA between the union of civil servants and the government,” he added.

The CS further warned that he was going to take serious action against the government officers through the human resource managers in the region.

He said that Kenyans deserve excellent services because it was through the taxes where the civil servants draw their salaries from, and even the finances to run the public offices and programmes.

“It can’t be that only one person has reported to work. Others has different reasons why they have not reported to work whereas there are Kenyans who are here waiting to be served,” he said.

“Kenyans deserved to be served. Kenyans deserve excellent customer service because they have paid for that service. Through their taxes is where we are getting salaries, and through their taxes that is why we have these offices,” he added.