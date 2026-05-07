Waiguru disburses Ksh.129.5M bursaries to 48,000 students in Kirinyaga

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru on Wednesday disbursed Ksh.129.5 million in bursaries to support 48,000 needy students, reaffirming her administration’s commitment to ensuring no learner is locked out of school due to lack of fees.

Speaking during the disbursement exercise at the County Headquarters, the governor described the initiative as a critical milestone in investing in the future of the county’s children, noting that the beneficiaries span all levels of education.

Of the total recipients, 37,002 are secondary school students, 5,565 are in colleges, while 5,433 are pursuing university education, an approach she said reflects inclusivity and equity in access to learning.

The latest allocation, she said, pushes the county’s cumulative bursary disbursement to Ksh.670.2 million since 2017, and marked a significant rise from the Ksh.49.1 million allocated in the 2017/2018 financial year.

Waiguru said the steady increase underscores a deliberate effort by her administration to ease the financial burden on families while expanding educational opportunities.

Selection of beneficiaries is conducted through ward-level bursary committees, a system the county says ensures transparency and responsiveness to local needs. “These committees understand the unique challenges faced by families in their communities and help us reach the most deserving cases,” she said.

Speaking during the event, Kirinyaga Central MP Gachoki Gitari praised the governor’s consistency in supporting education, noting her role in safeguarding county bursary programmes.

“I would like you to thank Governor Waiguru for this initiative that has been vital in helping needy students across Kirinyaga over the years. She was also at the forefront of fighting against the directive that had stopped county governments from disbursing bursaries and because of her efforts, this programme was reinstated, and that is why we are able to support these students today.” The MP said.

Gitari also lauded the county’s ECDE uniform programme, terming it a transformative intervention for young learners, and added that the prayers of parents and beneficiaries continue to uplift the governor.

Murinduko Ward Member of County Assembly (MCA) and Education Committee Chairperson, Charles Nyaga Nyamu, described the disbursement as a turning point for many families.

“This is a great day in Kirinyaga. Education is the greatest equalizer and it can make you dine with kings,” he said. “I am a living example. I was once a needy student supported through education, and today I sit with leaders, including the governor. That is the power of education.” Said the MCA

Beyond statistics, the human impact of the programme was captured through emotional testimonies from beneficiaries whose lives have been transformed.

Virginia Wangeci Njuki, a beneficiary, recounted how she nearly lost hope after the death of her father while she was in Form Three. She said the governor personally intervened during her time of grief and committed to supporting her education.

“She promised to stand by me through my studies, and she kept that promise. Today, I have graduated from KMTC with a diploma in orthopedic and trauma medicine. I am truly grateful because she became my pillar when I had lost everything.” Said Wangeci.

Another beneficiary, Erick Kariuki, shared his journey from hardship to graduation, crediting the bursary support for giving him a second chance.

“I sat for my KCSE with potential but no means. I worked as an untrained teacher earning very little, struggling to save for college, but many times, I dropped out because of lack of fees. My fortunes, however, changed after meeting the governor in 2021 and she promised to pay my school fees, a promise she fulfilled and in 2024, I graduated” said Kariuki noting that the support didn’t just change his education-it but his life too.”

He added that the opportunity helped him regain hope and rebuild his future, vowing to make the most of the investment made in him.

Beyond bursaries, the county is simultaneously scaling up investments in foundational learning, particularly in Early Childhood Development Education (ECDE).

The governor also distributed teaching and learning materials to benefit a total of 14,142 learners. The materials included 62,127 textbooks, 20,709 pencils, curriculum designs, and chalk.

Nine ECDE centres also received new furniture, including chairs, tables and storage units, as part of efforts to improve learning environments with the governor noting that additional classroom construction is ongoing across the county.

In the technical education space, Kirinyaga has revitalized its Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions through expanded infrastructure, including workshops, dormitories and computer labs, as well as the installation of modern training equipment. As a result, enrolment in TVETs has grown from 889 students in 2017 to 1,332 in 2025.

Waiguru emphasized that education remains a central pillar of social transformation and economic empowerment. She urged beneficiaries to take their studies seriously, terming the bursary support as an investment in their future.

“As a county, we will continue to invest in education at all levels by nurturing the potential of our children and youth. We are laying the foundation for a more prosperous and equitable Kirinyaga.” Noted the governor.