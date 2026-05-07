Safaricom Group cuts Ethiopian losses to book Ksh 74B profit

Safaricom Group has reported a full year net profit of Ksh 73.6 billion which grew by 61pc from Ksh 45.8 billion the giant telco reported last year backed by enhanced revenue.

In a year to March 2026, the firm saw its total revenue rise by 10pc to Ksh 427.6 billion from Ksh 388.7 billion reported over the same period last year to sustain its profitability.

“Profitability improved in line with revenue growth, supported by disciplined cost management and operational

efficiencies, enabling strong cash generation to support ongoing investment and shareholder returns,” said Dilip Pal, Safaricom Chief Finance and Innovation Officer.

Over the same period, the group’s total service revenue rose by 11.5pc to reach Ksh 414 billion from 371.4 billion owing to strong service revenue from the Kenyan unit which amounted to Ksh400.8 billion.

During the year under review, M-pesa revenue rose by 13.4pc to reach Ksh 182.7 billion from Ksh 161 billion reported last year while fixe service revenue grew by 12pc to Ksh 20 billion.

On the 0ther hand, revenue from connectivity business rose by .9pc year-on-year to reach Ksh 197.9 billion.

In Ethiopia, the telco reported improved performance as revenue increased by 119pc year-on-year to Ksh 17.4 billion from Ksh 7.9 billion backed by strong service revenue which grew by 86.6pc to Ksh 14 billion.

Despite higher operational expenses in Ethiopia which grew by 29.9pc to reach Ksh 25.4 billion, the group trimmed Safaricom Ethiopia losses to Ksh 47 billion.

“We entered Ethiopia with a promise to bring quality, mobile data connectivity to millions of people. We have delivered on the promise and we continue,” said Wim Vanhelleputte, CEO Safaricom Ethiopia.

Over the same period, Safaricom Group total assets grew to Ksh 518 billon from Ksh 515.3 billion reported last year.

Following the improved performance, the board has proposed a final dividend of Ksh 1.15 per ordinary share totaling Ksh 46.1 billion. This is on top of an interim dividend of Ksh 0.85 per ordinary share amounting to Ksh 34.1 billion which has already been paid.