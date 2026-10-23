Major roads in and out of Nairobi to be closed on Sunday for Standard Chartered Marathon

Major roads in and out of the Nairobi Central Business District will be closed between midnight Saturday and Sunday afternoon to pave the way for this year’s 23rd edition of the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon.

The road closures will begin at 11.00pm on Saturday, 24 October, and are scheduled to end at 1.30pm

on Sunday, 25 October, to facilitate the race and ensure the safety of participants and other road users.

The marathon will start and finish at Uhuru Gardens, with runners taking a scenic route along the

Southern Bypass, offering views of Nairobi National Park.

The event will feature seven categories the 42km Full Marathon, 21km Half Marathon, 10km Road Race, 21km Wheelchair Race, 5km Family Fun Run, CEO Challenge and Corporate Challenge.

The 42km and 21km races will start and finish at Uhuru Gardens, taking runners along the Southern Bypass and sections of Langata Road and Ngong Road, with both courses passing near the Nairobi National Park before looping back to the finish line.

The 10km route will take runners along the Southern, with a crossover section near Nairobi National Park and NHC Langata before returning to Uhuru Gardens.

The 5km route will also start on the Southern Bypass, with runners crossing over approximately 2.1km from the start towards Langata before crossing back to the Southern Bypass to complete the race.

The closures will affect key sections of the Southern Bypass and its interchanges with Dagoretti Road,Ngong Road, Lang’ata Road and Mombasa Road.

Motorists travelling between Kikuyu, Karen,Dagoretti, Lang’ata Road and Mombasa Road are advised to use designated alternative routes.

Motorists travelling from Karen Shopping Centre to Kikuyu should use Dagoretti Road, while those heading from Karen to Mombasa Road should use Lang’ata Road.

Drivers travelling from Lang’ata Road near Galleria Mall to Kikuyu should use Dagoretti Road via Lang’ata Road, while those heading to Mombasa Road should use Uhuru Highway through Lang’ata Road.

For motorists travelling from Kikuyu to Mombasa Road via Dagoretti, the recommended alternative is Waiyaki Way.

Drivers travelling from Lenana Road along Ngong Road to Kikuyu should use Waiyaki Way via Naivasha Road or James Gichuru Road, while those heading to Mombasa Road should use Lang’ata Road through Karen Road.

Trailers and lorries travelling towards Mombasa Road via the Southern Bypass should use Waiyaki Way.

“We have worked with the marathon organisers to plan traffic diversions that will help minimise

disruption and keep road users safe during the event. We urge motorists to plan their journeys in

advance, use the designated alternative routes and comply with instructions from traffic officers,” said

Nairobi Traffic Commandant Joseph Chirchir.