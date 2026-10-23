Multi-storey building collapses in Eastleigh, several people feared trapped

A multi-storey building under construction has collapsed Friday afternoon along 9th Street in Eastleigh.

Rescue operations have already begun after the 13-floor building under construction collapsed with reports indicating that several people are feared trapped.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja and Nairobi Regional Police Commander Issa Mohammud are currently at the scene.

Following the incident anti-riot police were forced to use tear gas canisters disperse neighbouring residents that had blocked access roads to the site.

More to follow…