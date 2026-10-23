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Multi-storey building collapses in Eastleigh, several people feared trapped

Muraya Kamunde
By Muraya Kamunde
1 Min Read

A multi-storey building under construction has collapsed Friday afternoon along 9th Street in Eastleigh. 

Rescue operations have already begun after the 13-floor building under construction collapsed with reports indicating that several people are feared trapped.

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Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja and Nairobi Regional Police Commander Issa Mohammud are currently at the scene.

Following the incident anti-riot police were forced to use tear gas canisters disperse neighbouring residents that had blocked access roads to the site.

More to follow…

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