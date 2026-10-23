Dockworkers caution against politicizing Lamu Dangote refinery

Dockworkers Union members have urged political leaders to keep off the proposed Dangote East Africa Petroleum Refinery project in Lamu.

The union warns that political interference could undermine investor confidence and delay an investment expected to transform the coastal region’s economy.

Speaking in Mombasa, union member Paul Abisa said the project should not be subjected to political disputes, personal interests or electioneering manoeuvres ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Abisa said the Ksh 2.2 trillion investment has the potential to create thousands of employment opportunities, stimulate local businesses and position Lamu as a major energy, industrial and logistics hub serving Kenya and the wider East African region.

He cautioned politicians against making inflammatory statements or issuing threats that could discourage investors, arguing that the project should be guided by national development priorities rather than individual political ambitions.

The union members’ remarks come after President William Ruto presided over the groundbreaking ceremony for the refinery in Mokowe, Lamu County, on September 30, 2026, alongside Dangote Group President and Chief Executive Officer Aliko Dangote and other African leaders.

The project is designed to process up to 700,000 barrels of crude oil per day, making it one of the largest planned refinery developments in East and Central Africa. Dangote has pledged to complete the facility within 40 months of the groundbreaking, placing the target around early 2030.

Abisa commended President Ruto for championing the investment and called on political leaders and other stakeholders to support its implementation, saying any attempts to cancel or postpone the project for political reasons would deny Kenyans significant economic opportunities.

He said the refinery was expected to generate direct and indirect employment during construction and operation, while opening opportunities for transporters, engineers, contractors, suppliers and service providers.

The project is projected to create approximately 60,000 direct and indirect jobs. President Ruto has also said construction could inject more than Sh2 billion monthly into the economy through workers’ wages, with businesses such as hotels, restaurants, shops, transport operators and accommodation providers expected to benefit from increased spending.

The investment is also expected to stimulate infrastructure development around Lamu Port and the Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia Transport (LAPSSET) Corridor, attract related industries and expand opportunities in manufacturing, logistics, energy and petrochemicals.

The planned industrial complex is expected to include a 1,000-megawatt power plant and fertiliser and chemical manufacturing facilities, further expanding its potential economic impact on Lamu County and the wider Coast region.

Meanwhile, another Dockworkers Union member, John Anguru, raised concerns over land ownership and compensation claims associated with the project site.

Anguru argued that ownership of the land should be clearly established, claiming that some portions belonged to the government and the Kenya Ports Authority, while other sections were claimed by local residents.

He also questioned the circumstances surrounding some land title deeds, saying the claims required clarification. His allegations could not be independently verified from the information provided.

The land dispute has emerged as one of the issues surrounding the project, with some residents raising concerns about compensation and ownership of land earmarked for the development. President Ruto has previously assured affected residents that land matters would be addressed in accordance with the law.

The union members called for land-related concerns to be handled through the appropriate legal and administrative processes, while urging all parties to avoid actions that could unnecessarily delay the investment.