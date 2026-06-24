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Man behind Ksh151M fake tantalum deal jailed, ordered to refund Chinese investor

Ulundu Patrick Lumumba was sentenced to three years in prison or a Ksh10 million fine after the court found him guilty of defrauding a Chinese investor through a fake mineral export deal.

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

A Nairobi court has sentenced the mastermind behind a fake tantalum minerals scam to three years in prison or a fine of Ksh10 million after he defrauded a Chinese investor of Ksh151 million in an elaborate transnational fraud scheme.

In a judgment delivered on Wednesday at the Milimani Law Courts, Ulundu Patrick Lumumba, also known as Gabriel Kulonda and Lumumba Patrick Byarufu, was convicted of obtaining money by false pretences contrary to Section 313 of the Penal Code.

The court also ordered that the Ksh151 million lost by the Chinese investor be refunded, bringing to a close a case that exposed a sophisticated mineral export scam spanning multiple countries.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Lumumba was arrested by detectives from the Operations Support Unit (OSU) on April 5, 2024, shortly after arriving in Nairobi from Entebbe, Uganda.

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Investigators revealed that the suspect attempted to re-enter the country using alternative identification documents and multiple aliases despite a stop order having been placed on one of his travel documents.

The DCI said investigations established that Lumumba orchestrated a scheme in which containers loaded with sand were falsely declared as consignments of tantalum, a valuable mineral used in the manufacture of electronic components.

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The fraud came to light after a container shipped to a Chinese investor was opened overseas and found to contain drums filled with sand instead of tantalum, resulting in a loss of Ksh151 million.

Further investigations at the Port of Mombasa uncovered additional containers packed with sand and fraudulently documented as tantalum consignments.

Detectives said the discoveries pointed to a well-coordinated criminal network operating across several jurisdictions and targeting foreign investors through fraudulent mineral export deals.

The DCI welcomed the conviction describing it as a major breakthrough in efforts to dismantle transnational fraud syndicates while reaffirming agency’s commitment to bringing perpetrators of economic crimes to justice.

 

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