IEBC: Public officers seeking elective posts must resign by February 9, 2027

Public officers intending to contest in the 2027 General Election have until February 9, 2027 to resign from office, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has announced.

The deadline is part of the key dates announced by the IEBC as the electoral body rolled out its preparations for the August 10, 2027 General Election through the launch of the Election Operation Plan 2025-2027 and the IEBC Strategic Plan 2024-2029 on Wednesday.

The official campaign period will start on May 29, 2027 and run until August 7, 2027 at 6pm, with the commission also setting June 12, 2027 as the deadline for closure of voter registration.

IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon said the two documents provide a framework for a transparent and accountable election process.

“By unveiling these two strategic documents, we set in motion a deliberate, transparent and accountable journey towards the 2027 General Election. We reaffirm our constitutional mandate, our institutional resolve and our solemn duty to protect and uphold the sovereign will of the people of Kenya,” he said.

Ethekon said the plan identifies four priority areas that will guide the commission’s work over the next five years, including effective management of elections, citizen engagement and participation, equitable representation and strengthened institutional governance.

He committed to a credible electoral process while calling for collective responsibility among key stakeholders, including political parties, candidates, state institutions, the media, civil society, development partners and citizens.

“I wish to assure all Kenyans that the Commission has listened to your expectations. We have reflected on lessons from previous electoral cycles and carefully considered recommendations from election observation missions, court decisions, post-election evaluations and stakeholder engagements,” he said.

Ethekon said the commission will focus on protecting the integrity of the electoral process, including safeguarding the secrecy of the ballot and ensuring the outcome reflects the will of voters.

“We will safeguard the integrity of the electoral process. We will protect the secrecy and sanctity of every vote and uphold the sovereign will of the people of Kenya. When the story of the 2027 General Election is written, our desire is that Kenyans will say their Electoral Commission prepared diligently, acted impartially, rose to the occasion and faithfully discharged its constitutional mandate,” said Ethekon.