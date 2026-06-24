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NACADA to lead World Drug Day commemoration in Mombasa

Stakeholders will gather at the Miritini Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre in Mombasa to discuss emerging drug threats, treatment access and innovative responses to substance abuse.

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
1 Min Read

Kenya is set to mark the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking (IDADA) on June 26 at the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) Miritini Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre in Mombasa.

This year’s global theme, “World Drug Problem: Persisting Issues, New Challenges, Innovative Responses,” comes as Kenya grapples with evolving substance abuse trends while doubling down on creative community-driven interventions.

The event is expected to feature discussions on national drug control policy, public sensitisation on emerging synthetic substances, and a showcase of innovative rehabilitation models being piloted at the Miritini facility.

Officials will also stress on the need for a balanced approach that combines law enforcement measures with public health-focused interventions to address the growing challenge of drug and substance abuse.

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KBC Huduma Partnership

NACADA said the commemoration will also provide an opportunity reaffirm the government’s commitment to inclusive and barrier-free treatment access through the expanded women’s recovery services at the Miritini centre.

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The event comes at a time when the country is intensifying efforts to strengthen partnerships among government agencies, communities and civil society organisations in the fight against illicit drugs.

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