Marc Miquel visits Potterhouse School, acknowledges the immense talent in Kenya

Spanish UEFA Soccer coaches led by Marc Miquel on Monday visited Potterhouse School, an international school based in Runda where he had an engagement with the kids who are passionate about football.

The coaches introduced to the school players and coaches the Spanish model of football,in a move aimed at impacting positively to the wellbeing of ambitious program which seeks to further development of the game.

Following the partnership between Private and International School Sports Association (PIPSSA) Kenya and Coaches from Spain,the school landed a grand opportunity of sending three of its top players; Jesse Mutura, Tyrone Njoroge and Craig Kinyanjui to Tarragona based Nastic Soccer Academy in Spain where they will study under scholarship.

Besides,the trio will also train in a structured youth model aiming to assist them realize their potential in professional football.

PIPSSA Kenya Organizing Secretary Damaris Muthoni who was accompanying the Spanish coaches said that the association is keen on fostering good partnership with the world’s reputable football powerhouse with the aim of helping some of the youth to transit to professional sports players by giving them exposure to right training and international tournaments.

The three players will be training alongside Aldrine Kibet who stole the show in the Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) games after inspiring his school St Anthony’s Boys Kitale to heroic exploits last month in Kakamega following their 2-0 win against Dagoretti High in the finals.

Head coach at Potterhouse School Gilbert Makokha expressed gratitude to the organisers of the event which he says will shape the future growth of local soccer.

“Thanks to everyone including PIPPSA for making this happen, it’s not a mean feat and we’ll fully capitalise on it.I want to thank the school administration and parents for supporting the football structures set by the sports department.This institution has a reputation of moulding professional players since Humphrey Kariuki, a former student of Potterhouse and a profilic finisher who was scouted and signed by Jupiter Soccer Academy, a professional football club in Barcelona, Spain” said an experienced local tactician.

Miguel on his part said that he was impressed by the passion and dedication he has seen among Kenyan youth working hard to excel in professional sports.

He encouraged Kenyan coaches in learning from Spanish youth soccer coaching model which has made Spain produce some of the best football clubs and players in the world.