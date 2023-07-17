Home Podcasts Matukio ya Taifa: Wito watolewa kwa serikali na upinzani kukomesha tofauti zao

Matukio ya Taifa: Wito watolewa kwa serikali na upinzani kukomesha tofauti zao

Wito umetolewa kwa uongozi wa serikali ya kenya kwanza na muungano wa Azimio la Umoja One Kenya kuzungumza ili kukomesha tofauti zao za kisiasa zinazochangia maandamano nchini.

kiico
Previous articleNewsline: Calls for Government and Opposition to dialogue intensify
Next articleShakahola cult: Death toll hits 403

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR