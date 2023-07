12 more bodies have been exhumed from Shakahola forest in Kilifi County bringing the death toll from the tragedy to 403.

Coast regional Commissioner Rhoda Onyancha in the daily briefing on Monday said a total of 95 people have so far been rescued from the forest.

Additionally, 37 people have been arrested in connection with aiding the preacher.

Mackenzie is facing several charges of human rights violations including murder.