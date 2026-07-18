Messi and Brady in disbelief over ‘prophetic’ Lamine Yamal photo

Argentina captain Lionel Messi says it is “crazy” to be facing Spain’s Lamine Yamal in Sunday’s World Cup final after being photographed with him as a baby.

In 2007 Lamine Yamal’s parents won a charity photoshoot at Barcelona in which 20-year-old Messi held their five-month-old baby.

Speaking to Messi during a news conference in New York, NFL legend Tom Brady called the photos “very prophetic”.

Messi said: “That photo is incredible. The fact that we’re both playing in the World Cup now is crazy.”

Lamine Yamal made his Barcelona debut at 15 and has inherited the number 10 shirt from Messi.

He helped Spain win Euro 2024 and, now aged 19, could become the youngest player to win the European Championships and the World Cup.

“He’s one of the best in the world right now,” said 39-year-old Messi.

“I wish him luck because his success will be Barcelona’s success.

“We’ll try to keep him from playing at his best. Spain has a great team, not just him.

“He’s a tremendous player – a global star. He’s 19 years old and has his whole career ahead of him. I wish him the best, but we’ll give it our all to ensure he doesn’t become champion this time.”