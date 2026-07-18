Tuta Mionki in historic appointment as FIA steward at this Weekend’s Rally Estonia

Trailblazing motorsport official Tuta Mionki has made history on her appointment as FIA Steward for this weekend’s Delfi Rally Estonia, making her the first ever Kenyan woman to officiating at the highest level of the iconic FIA World Rally Championship (WRC).

Rally Estonia, scheduled for 16-19 July 2026, will see Tuta officiate alongside Stewards’Chairperson Mr. Mathieu Remmerie of Belgium and ASN Steward Mr. Oliver Ojaveer of Estonia on the three-person stewards panel.

For Mionki, the milestone is both humbling and surreal.

“I’m grateful. It hasn’t sunk in yet,” she said.

Rally Estonia is the ninth round of the 2026 FIA World Rally Championship and one of the fastest gravel events on the calendar. The event brings together the world’s top drivers, teams, and officials, making the stewards’ role central to the fair running and governance of the rally.

Tuta’s elevation to the WRC panel marks a significant step for Kenya on the global motorsport stage. It follows years of service in national and regional championships, where she has built a reputation for professionalism and consistency in race control and stewarding.

Her appointment this weekend’s event also underscores the growing presence of African officials in top-tier FIA competitions, opening the door for more officials from the region to gain experience at the world championship level.

Tuta got her mitts on Kenya’s Motor Sports Personality of the Year trophy in 2018, becoming the second woman in history to ever receive the prestigious award after the legendary Ann Taieth in 1984.

Ann made Kenyan motorsport history in 1984 by becoming the first female driver to win a Kenya national with codriver Sylvia King.

Safari Rally Kenya made history last year with an all-female panel of stewards officiating at round three of the 2025 WRC whereTuta took on the role of ASN (Federation) Steward .

Tuta has since earned multiple accolades, including Best Co-Driver of the Season in 2015 (Division 3), 2016 (2WD) and 2018 (Group N and Division 1), and was named Motor Sports Personality of the Year in 2018.

Her specific international achievements include multiple FIA appointments.

Graduating from the FIA High-Performance Programme (HPP), she has served as an observer steward at elite international events, including Formula 1 races (such as the Qatar Grand Prix) and the FIA World Rally-Raid Championship.

She became the first Kenyan woman to assume the role of Chairperson of the Stewards at international events, beginning at the Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally.

A rally STEWARD (the equivalent of a referee in football) is a motorsport official responsible for ensuring an event is run safely, fairly, and in strict accordance with sporting regulations.

Often part of an appointed panel, they monitor the competition, resolve disputes, and have the ultimate authority to apply penalties for rule breaches.

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