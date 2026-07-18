Embakasi: Four arrested, child rescued in kidnapping ordeal

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have rescued a missing baby and arrested four suspects in Kware Mabatini, Embakasi Constituency.

The four suspects identified by the police as; Callen Moraa, Frida Moraa, John Oyweri and Geoffrey Murayi were arrested after investigations commenced that reached a breakthrough on July 16.

According to a police report, a search conducted at one of the suspect’s residence led to the rescue of the missing baby, who was found safe and sound and later reunited with the family.

The police said the ordeal unfolded on July 8th, 2026, when a job-seeking mother in Pipeline, Embakasi, encountered a man who promised her employment at a nearby hotel.

Lacking anyone to care for her baby, the mother was lured into a web of deceit.

The man convinced her to leave her child in the care of a woman, claiming she ran a nearby business while they finalised job details. Moments later, the man vanished without a trace.

The suspects are now in police custody undergoing processing pending arraignment.