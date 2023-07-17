Migori Youth FC out to upset the formbook  as they eye premier league promotion

Migori Youth FC out to upset the formbook as they eye premier...

Migori Youth FC will be seeking to overcome the odds when they face Wazito Fc in their second leg of the promotion play off scheduled this weekend at Muhoroni Stadium.

The two teams battled to a barren draw in the first leg played at Migori Green Stadium .

Migori Youth could not breach Wazito’s defence which had racked up 49 goals, the third lowest in the 2022/2023 KPL campaign.

Wazito FC however, with the experience of having played in KPL were able to hang on and earn a vital point that may lead to their KPL survival hopes.

Migori Youth FC,formed in 2002 will be relying on their prolific attack to get the goals on Saturday.

The second leg will be played on July 22 at Muhoroni Stadium where the winner of the game will either be promoted (Migori Youth) to the KPL or relegated (Wazito FC) from the KPL.

Migori Youth wound up the campaign in third position thus earning a chance to fight for the promotion against a third bottom placed team,Wazito in the Kenya Premier League.