Ministry of Health confirms third case of Mpox

The third confirmed patient is a 30-year-old woman who recently traveled to Uganda.

The Ministry of Health has confirmed Kenya’s third case of Mpox.

According to an update issued by the Director General for Health, Dr. Patrick Amoth, the patient is a 30-year-old woman who recently traveled to Uganda.

She is currently in stable condition and is receiving treatment in an isolation unit in Nairobi.

The new case brings the total number of Mpox cases in the country to three, with previous cases reported in Taita Taveta and Busia counties.

Dr. Amoth stated that efforts are ongoing to monitor and contain the spread of the disease, with active surveillance continuing across the country to identify any additional cases.

He also revealed that the second patient diagnosed with Mpox in Kenya has fully recovered, although 17 contacts remain under close observation.

So far, a total of 89 samples have been tested, with 79 returning negative results, 3 confirmed as positive, and 7 samples still under analysis.

Additionally, a total of 582,847 travellers have been screened at the 26 designated Ports of Entry across the country.

The Ministry has urged Kenyans to remain vigilant and adhere to recommended public health measures, including regular handwashing, avoiding close contact with symptomatic individuals, and limiting travel to countries with significant Mpox outbreaks.

“We wish to reassure the public that our healthcare facilities are fully prepared to diagnose and manage this disease, and there is no need to panic. To reduce stigma and prevent the spread of the disease, we shall continue to share important information through our official social media accounts, the press, and other public health forums countrywide,” stated Dr. Amoth.

He added that the Ministry is working closely with County Governments and other partners to ensure a coordinated response to the outbreak.

In addition, Public Health Emergency Operation Centres have been activated nationwide, and Incident Management Teams, as well as Rapid Response Teams, have been established to oversee the response at both national and county levels.

Mpox Prevention Measures