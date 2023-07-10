Ministry of Health to pay suppliers within 90 days

By KBC Reporter

The Ministry of Health has announced a reduction in the payment duration of suppliers to 90 days from the initial 100 days.

Suppliers are however being challenged not to compromise on quality and at the same time refrain from overpricing their products with the new timelines announced.

Speaking during a KEMSA stakeholder conference on Monday Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha affirmed the ministry`s commitment to reviving the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) to its pre Covid-19 standards.

The CS also warned against the fraudulent issuance of tenders by KEMSA for the distribution of health products.

Nakhumicha stated that the government is working to settle all outstanding payments to allow KEMSA to maintain a firm and seamless partnership with suppliers. She also urged the distributors to avoid seeking unscrupulous means to secure tenders with KEMSA since all operations will be streamlined.

The inaugural conference organized by KEMSA saw suppliers and other stakeholders congregate at the College of Insurance to brainstorm on revamping the authority to better its service delivery.