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Moroccan Sahara: Ecuador backs autonomy under Moroccan sovereignty

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

The Republic of Ecuador has declared its support for the Kingdom of Morocco’s sovereignty over its entire territory, including the Sahara region.

The diplomatic position was announced in a joint communiqué issued on Monday following bilateral talks in Rabat between Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates Nasser Bourita, and Ecuador’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Human Mobility, Roberto Carlos Kury Pesantes.

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In the statement, Quito endorsed the autonomy initiative presented by Morocco in 2007, describing it as the “only serious, credible and realistic solution” to achieve a just, lasting and mutually acceptable political settlement.

Ecuador further affirmed that genuine autonomy under Moroccan sovereignty remains the most feasible path toward resolving the longstanding regional dispute.

To demonstrate this backing on a bilateral level, Ecuador announced that its ambassador to Morocco will travel to the Sahara region, aligning its diplomatic, economic and consular actions with its official stance.

The South American nation also reaffirmed its continued nationwide consular coverage, a decision formally welcomed by Rabat.

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Additionally, Ecuador pledged to promote economic and commercial cooperation within the Moroccan Sahara actively.

According to the communiqué, the initiative aims to strengthen ties in investment, trade and productive development, opening new economic prospects across the African continent.

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