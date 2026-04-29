International News

Uganda tightens border security amid rising cross-border attacks

Xinhua
By Xinhua
1 Min Read

The Ugandan military has stepped up security along its border with the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) following a surge in cross-border attacks, kidnappings and robberies by armed groups operating in eastern DRC.

Kiconco Tabaro, second division military spokesperson, told Xinhua on Wednesday that security patrols have been intensified in response to the growing threat.

Local media on Wednesday reported heightened insecurity in the western border district of Kisoro, allegedly linked to the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda.

“We have a very active and vigilant population with security committees engaged in security mobilization along the borderline,” Tabaro said.

“We continue to monitor how the situation is unfolding so as to enable us to protect our area from any criminal activity which can be perpetuated by any armed personnel from eastern DRC,” he added.

Tabaro urged armed groups and militias intending to cross into Uganda to surrender to security forces.

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