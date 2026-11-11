Kenya discharges last patient, begins countdown to Ebola-free status

Kenya is on course to be declared Ebola-free on December 23, 2026, if no new cases are reported during the 42-day monitoring period, Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has said.

This follows, recovery and discharge of all seven patients who tested positive for Ebola.

Speaking during a press briefing, Duale confirmed that the sixth patient was discharged on November 6, while the final patient was discharged Wednesday, November 11th noting that all identified contacts had completed their follow-up period.

“The milestone comes 37 days after Kenya confirmed its first imported case on 6th October 2026. Through strengthened surveillance and contact tracing, all 135 contacts linked to the index case were successfully traced and monitored. All nine confirmed cases remained within a single transmission cluster, with no community transmission recorded,” Duale noted.

Consequently, Duale said Kenya will maintain heightened surveillance during the 42-day Ebola countdown, with rapid response teams on alert across all counties, continued screening at points of entry and investigation of every alert.

“Let me be clear. The countdown is not the end of our response. During these 42 days, we will heighten vigilance and surveillance and our teams will still continue doing what they did during this period,” he said.

Adding that: “Our rapid response teams will remain on alert in every county across our country. Active surveillance will continue in all our health facilities and communities. Every alert will be investigated. Screening will continue at all points of entry and our survivors who we cherish will receive follow-up care and support.”

Duale revealed that the Ministry, in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, would issue an advisory to guide Kenyans returning from Ebola-affected areas, particularly the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), during the festive season.

The guidelines will include pre-travel health declarations through the OHAI chatbot, screening on arrival and 21 days of follow-up by health teams.

He urged Kenyans to remain vigilant throughout the countdown period, seek early medical attention if they develop symptoms associated with Ebola, particularly following travel to affected areas, and call the toll-free 719 line for assistance.

Further the Health CS maintained that Kenya will not serve as a quarantine centre for foreign nationals to meet other countries’ travel requirements, adding that the Ministry will not issue Ebola-free or quarantine certificates for travel purposes.

“Kenya will not serve as a quarantine center for any jurisdiction. Travelers from other countries will not be held in Kenya to meet another country’s entry requirement. And the Ministry of Health will not issue any certificate; of quarantine or Ebola-free certification for travel purposes,” Duale said, “Such certificates have no basis in the International Health Regulations.”

He urged countries that imposed travel and visa restrictions on Kenya following the outbreak to lift the measures, maintaining that the country has no active Ebola cases, contacts in quarantine or community transmission.

The CS assured that Kenya remains open for business, for tourism, trade and travel, and there are no restrictions on movement or public gatherings within the country.