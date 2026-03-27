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Movies in cinemas this weekend until April 2

From family-friendly animations to imaginative sci-fi gems and a few thrillers

Nzula Nzyoka
By Nzula Nzyoka
4 Min Read

If you’re thinking of going to the movies, here’s what’s available in Nairobi this weekend and week, until Thursday, 2, before the Easter weekend begins.

A few things to note: animations like “Hoppers” and “Goat” have been in theatres for a few weeks, so you should find the shows less crowded and a great option for families. “Crime 101” should offer the same for anyone interested in watching a thriller in a less crowded cinema.

Here are all the movies screening across Nairobi.

Project Hail Mary (Trailer at top of page)
Starring Ryan Gosling, this sci-fi gem, adapted from Andy Weir’s book of the same name, became the biggest debut of the year this week.

Gosling stars in the movie as a science teacher and former biologist Ryland Grace, who wakes up aboard a spacecraft, afflicted with amnesia and unknowingly tasked with saving the Earth from extinction.

The Magic Faraway Tree

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Starring Andrew Garfield and Bridgerton alum Nicola Coughlan and Claire Foy, this fantasy is adapted from Enid Blyton’s book series of the same name.

According to the film’s synopsis, the film revolves around a family who relocates to the countryside, where the children discover a magical tree with eccentric residents. They’re transported to fantastical lands, rekindling their family bond through adventures.

They Will Kill you

Starring Zazie Beetz, this is definitely a film for those 18 and above. The horror film follows Beetz’s character after she answers a cryptic ad for a housekeeping job at a luxurious, foreboding New York City high-rise. Upon arrival, she discovers residents have vanished without a trace for decades, fuelling whispers of a satanic cult lurking in the shadows.

Ready or not 2

Starring Samara Weaving, returning for the sequel, the second part of the story begins where the first left off.

The film’s synopsis reads: “After surviving an all-out attack from the Le Domas family, Grace discovers she’s reached the next level of the nightmarish game, and this time with her estranged sister, Faith, by her side. To survive, Grace must keep Faith alive and claim the High Seat of the Council that controls the world.”

Reminders of him

Adapted from Colleen Hoover’s book of the same name, this romantic film stars Tyriq Withers and Maika Monroe, who have to overcome personal hurdles, family wrangles and their own guilt to find love after the death of his best friend and her lover.

Crime 101

Chris Hemsworth stars in this thriller alongside Monica Barbaro, Barry Keoghan and Halle Berry.

The film follows a master thief and an insurance broker who join forces for a big heist, while a determined detective pursue them to prevent the multi-million dollar crime.

Hoppers

Upon its release, this animated film from Disney’s Pixar topped the box office with $46 million (KSh. 5.9B) in ticket sales in its opening weekend.

The adventure comedy tells the story of Mabel (Piper Curda), a young animal lover who uses technology to transfer her consciousness into a robotic beaver so she can better communicate and protect wildlife.

Goat

Stylised as GOAT in reference to the phrase ‘Greatest Of All Time”, the quirky animation tells the story of a small goat named Will who gets a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to join the pros and play roarball, a high-intensity, full-contact sport that’s dominated by the fastest, fiercest animals in the world.

Ridiculed by his teammates, Will becomes determined to revolutionise the sport and prove that “small can ball!”

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