Ruto pledges to fulfil all promises made to Kenyans

The government will deliver all the promises it made to the people of Kenya in the run-up to the last election, President William Ruto has said.

The President explained that the Kenya Kwanza administration, and now the Broad-Based Government, is implementing its election manifesto page by page and pledge by pledge.

He said he would not be distracted by the opposition, which has no alternative agenda and is instead investing in personal attacks and propagating hate, division and tribalism.

“Our competitors have no plan, no agenda and no vision for our country. Their past is a scandal, their present is a fraud and their future is empty,” he said. “Let them continue calling me names but Kenya must be transformed.”

The President spoke during a development tour of Juja and Thika constituencies in Kiambu County on Friday. He was accompanied by Lands and Housing Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome, Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi, National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah, and MPs.

He pointed out that the Broad-Based Government would secure victory in next year’s General Election on the back of its impressive development record.

Across the country, President Ruto said, Kenyans have felt the impact of transformative projects and programmes, citing reforms in agriculture education, the economy and healthcare, among others.

He faulted the opposition for opposing the affordable housing programme and threatening to stop it if they were ever to be elected.

“Where will you take the 640,000 young people working in Affordable Housing Programme projects?” he asked.

The President said the government is investing KSh55 billion to build 18,000 affordable housing units, 32 modern markets and 15,000 hostel beds for university and college students in Kiambu County.

On roads, he noted that the government has allocated adequate funds for stalled roads in Kiambu County, including 250km of Mau Mau roads which will be completed in less than a year.

President Ruto also announced that funds have been secured for the dualling of Kiambu Road from Muthaiga to Ndumberi. This would reduce traffic congestion on the very busy highway.

In October, he pointed out, construction of an expressway will commence on the Thika Superhighway, beginning from Museum Hill in Nairobi to Thika in Kiambu.

At the same time, the President inspected the ongoing construction of the Ndarugo Affordable Housing Project, with associated infrastructure, in Juja Constituency, Kiambu County.

The project, a modern integrated estate, includes Ndarugo Dispensary, Ndarugo Multi-Purpose Hall, Ndarugo ECDE, Ndarugo Secondary, an administration block and Ndarugo Primary School.

He also inspected the 573-unit Thika UTI Affordable Housing Project in Thika Town.

Later, he visited the site of the 913-unit Thika Bustani Affordable Housing and the 975-unit Kings Orchid Affordable Housing projects.

President Ruto also commissioned the upgrading of Thika Stadium to a 10,000-seat capacity at a cost of KSh900 million.

Additionally, he inspected the construction of the 412-unit Thika Depot Affordable Housing Project, and later the Witeithie Modern Market in Juja.

Speaking at Witeithie township, he said the government is keeping its pledge to Mama Mboga by building more than 450 modern markets across the country, ensuring decent and dignified working conditions for traders.

He said the government has secured duty-free, quota-free market access in China, creating new export opportunities for agricultural products that will increase farmers’ earnings and improve livelihoods.

Kenya has similar arrangements with the European Union and the United Arab Emirates.

Governor Wamatangi said he was committed to working with the National Government to transform Kiambu County and commended it for the construction of Thika Stadium to international standards.

Mr Ichung’wah commended the government’s development record in Kiambu County, citing the many housing projects.

“We have unanimously agreed to focus on the delivery of projects you are doing for us – roads, affordable housing, markets and the stadium,” he said.

Juja MP George Koimburi said he abandoned the opposition because of “their conmanship”.

“There is nothing in the opposition but dishonest people. Here (the government), it is all about development,” he said.