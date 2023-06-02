Governor Sang announces launch of Nandi County digital markets

Nandi County Governor Stephen Sang has unveiled the Nandi County Digital Markets, an innovative platform aimed at revolutionizing the county’s business ecosystem and foster economic growth.

This groundbreaking initiative will provide local businesses with a virtual marketplace to connect, promote, and sell their products and services online.

According to Sang, the Nandi County Digital Markets platform is a testament to our commitment to harnessing the power of technology and enhancing the livelihoods of our residents.

“By embracing digital solutions, we are creating new opportunities for our entrepreneurs, empowering them to reach a wider customer base and expand their businesses beyond geographical limitations,” he said

“This initiative comes at a crucial time when the world is witnessing a rapid digital transformation. As a forward-thinking county, we recognize the need to adapt to these changing times and leverage technology for the benefit of our citizens.” Added the county chief

He further expressed optimism that the platform will bridge the gap between traditional markets and the digital economy, allowing local businesses to thrive in the online marketplace.

Some of the Key features of the Nandi County Digital Markets platform include:

Online storefronts for businesses: Each registered business will have a dedicated space on the platform to showcase their products and services, providing a seamless online shopping experience for customers.

Easy-to-use interface: The platform has been designed to be user-friendly, ensuring that both businesses and customers can navigate and utilize its features effortlessly.

Secure transactions: Robust security measures are in place to protect the integrity of all transactions conducted on the platform, instilling trust and confidence among buyers and sellers.

Enhanced visibility: By being part of the Nandi County Digital Markets, local businesses will gain increased exposure and visibility, allowing them to attract new customers and expand their market reach.

Governor Stephen Sang emphasized that the initiative is part of a broader digital transformation strategy for Nandi County, which aims to position the county as a leader in technology-driven innovation.

“The Nandi County Government will continue to invest in digital infrastructure, skills development, and business support programs to create an enabling environment for the growth of the digital economy,” he said

“We invite all local businesses to embrace this opportunity to propel their ventures to new heights. Together, we can build a thriving digital ecosystem that drives economic prosperity and improves the quality of life for our residents,” said the Governor.