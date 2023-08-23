House condemns attack on Kirinyaga County Member of Parliament

Members of the National Assembly have condemned the recent attack of their counterpart from Kirinyaga County Njeri Maina in Kerugoya Town.

Maina, who was on foot on a meet-the-people tour in the town on Tuesday morning is reported to have been attacked by people who allegedly wanted to block her from addressing residents.

The Leader of the Majority Party, Kimani Ichung’wa told the House that the Member is in a stable condition after having been taken to hospital for treatment.

“I am told she is in stable condition and we wish her quick recovery. I hope the police and the authorities will move with speed to bring her attackers to book,” said Ichung’wa.

The Leader of the Minority Party, Opiyo Wandayi said police investigations on the matter must move beyond just the attackers to the real financiers of the incident.

“Violence in whatever form must be condemned. We demand that all those responsible be summoned by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to record statements and if possible be taken to court,” said Wandayi

Other Members who spoke said the incident was unfortunate and totally uncalled for noting that the Member is one the most active in the House.