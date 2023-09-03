MPs Babu Owino, Lemaletian dropped as KYPA officials

The Kenya Young Parliamentarians Association, (KYPA) Azimio-One Kenya wing has dropped Embakasi MP Babu Owino and nominated Senator Hezena Lemaletian as officials.

The wing leadership accuses the Kenya Kwanza wing of trying to infiltrate their faction.

In a meeting held Saturday night in Karen, at the residence of Saboti MP Caleb Amisi, the team picked nominated MP Irene Mayaka to replace Babu Owino as Secretary General and Kitui women rep Irene Kasalu as treasurer.

The meeting was officiated by Mark Mwenje, who is Azimio – One Kenya’s deputy minority whip in the National Assembly.