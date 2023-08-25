MPs call for release of Kenyans convicted, jailed in Uganda

Lawmakers are calling on the Government to act swiftly to secure the release of Kenyans incarcerated in Uganda.

This plea comes in the wake of stringent conditions laid out by President Yoweri Museveni for any discussions regarding amnesty for the detained Kenyans.

In a statement read by the Leader of the Majority Party, Kimani Ichungwa on behalf of the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Members of the National Assembly have been informed that President Yoweri Museveni has stated unequivocally that the murder of 3 Ugandan geologists’ must be resolved or reparations given to the victims’ families before any talks on amnesty for the detained Kenyans.

A Preliminary Report by the MFA Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua on the Court- Martialling and Conviction of Certain Kenyans in the Republic of Uganda was tabled before the National Assembly this afternoon.