Former UN boss Ban Ki-Moon to officiate key events in Nairobi next week

Former UN boss Ban Ki-Moon to officiate key events in Nairobi next...

Former United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon will next week spearhead two key events in Nairobi on the sidelines of the Africa Climate Summit.

According to a media invite by the Global Center on Adaptation (GCA), the former UN boss will on Monday morning September 4, lead a high-profile delegation to Mukuru Kwa Reuben to assess environmental programmes that have been implemented in the informal settlement.

GCA has supported the community and civil society organisations to develop guidelines for building climate resilience in urban informal settlements including brokering an agreement to support an innovative waste and flood management approach through Black Soldier Fly farming.

In the afternoon he will convene an Intergenerational Dialogue at the newly inaugurated Wangari Maathai Institute (WMI) for Peace and Environmental Studies at Upper Kabete Campus, the University of Nairobi.

The Institute, whose construction commenced in 2016, was set up by the government to advance the legacy of the 2004 Kenyan Nobel Laureate Prof Wangari Maathai. The institute was handed over to the University of Nairobi in May 2019.

The dialogue-themed Africa Driving Climate Adaptation Solutions and Jobs will bring together global leaders, young people, and students from across Africa.

Cabinet Secretaries Ezekiel Macahogu (Education) and Ababu Namwamba (Youth Affairs, Sports and Arts) are among the top key speakers at the event.

Other dignitaries are Dr Akinwumi A. Adesina, President of the African Development Bank, former President of Ireland and Chair of the Elders, Mary Robinson, DanJørgensen, Minister for Development Cooperation and Global Climate Policy.

Others are Kerrie D. Simmonds, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Barbados, and Bo Li, Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund.