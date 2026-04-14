State House has 14 days to demolish wall built on riparian land

State House has been formally issued with a 14-day notice to demolish a section of wall built on Kirichwa Kubwa River riparian reserve.

The notice was issued by Water Resources Authority CEO Mohamed Moulid Shurie, in the company of Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, on Tuesday evening when they inspected the affected areas and marked sections encroaching on the reserve to guide demolition.

Last week, President William Ruto said State House would comply and ordered the demolition of the encroaching boundary wall.

“We have received notice from the multi-agency claiming riparian land that part of the State House boundary, the wall along Kirichwa Kubwa River, falls within the riparian reserve, and it must come down. They have told me at least 15 metres from the high mark,” Ruto said during his address to the Nairobi County Assembly at the City last Thursday.

The President, who spoke strongly about the need for urban planning, said no individual or building will be spared in the upcoming demolitions of structures built on riparian land.

He explained that this move is part of a broader plan initiated after floods wreaked havoc across the city and the country.

Recurrent flooding over the years has exposed a crisis attributed to poor infrastructure planning and inadequate drainage systems, with neighbourhoods near rivers being the hardest hit during heavy rains.

Informal settlements, blocked drainage channels, and construction on riparian land have further compounded the problem.