Local NewsNEWS

State House has 14 days to demolish wall built on riparian land

15 metres of State House land falls within the riparian reserve.

Margaret Kalekye
By Margaret Kalekye
2 Min Read

State House has been formally issued with a 14-day notice to demolish a section of wall built on Kirichwa Kubwa River riparian reserve.

The notice was issued by Water Resources Authority CEO Mohamed Moulid Shurie, in the company of Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, on Tuesday evening when they inspected the affected areas and marked sections encroaching on the reserve to guide demolition.

Last week, President William Ruto said State House would comply and ordered the demolition of the encroaching boundary wall.

“We have received notice from the multi-agency claiming riparian land that part of the State House boundary, the wall along Kirichwa Kubwa River, falls within the riparian reserve, and it must come down. They have told me at least 15 metres from the high mark,” Ruto said during his address to the Nairobi County Assembly at the City last Thursday.

The President, who spoke strongly about the need for urban planning, said no individual or building will be spared in the upcoming demolitions of structures built on riparian land.

He explained that this move is part of a broader plan initiated after floods wreaked havoc across the city and the country.

Murkomen regrets loss of lives in Angata Barrikoi, says probe underway to unearth masterminds behind deadly clashes
Raila accuses Parliament of failing in its role
Kenya loses 5% of its GDP to climate change annually – PS
US warplanes attack Iran-backed Houthi targets in Yemen: Pentagon

Recurrent flooding over the years has exposed a crisis attributed to poor infrastructure planning and inadequate drainage systems, with neighbourhoods near rivers being the hardest hit during heavy rains.

Informal settlements, blocked drainage channels, and construction on riparian land have further compounded the problem.

 

China rolls out red carpet for African leaders and media practitioners
No amount of threats, insults will derail my transformation agenda, says Ruto
Mama Haki powers Coast Empowerment Summit in Mombasa
African leaders launch the African School of Governance (ASG)
Government targets to end maternal HIV transmission
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Moses Wekesa appointed new KAA chief executive
Next Article Kenya committed to delivering best AFCON, says Mvurya, as he hosts CAF Acting Secretary General
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Explainer: How rural electrification projects connect households to national grid
County News More
Brazil establishes National Sports Week to promote health and social inclusion
Sports
Kenya committed to delivering best AFCON, says Mvurya, as he hosts CAF Acting Secretary General
Football PAMOJA AFCON 2027
Moses Wekesa appointed new KAA chief executive
Business Local Business

You May also Like

Local NewsNEWS

Governor Mutai to face Senate plenary as impeachment trial begins

International News

Israel officials accuse Gaza reporters of knowing about Hamas attack

County NewsNEWS

Meru: KFS sign Forest Management Agreement plan with CFAs

County NewsLocal News

I have lost a co-worker in the vineyard of Africa-Olusegun Obasanjo

Show More