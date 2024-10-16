The MTV Staying Alive Foundation has successfully concluded open auditions in Kenya for the highly anticipated return of MTV Shuga Mashariki, the brand-new season of the iconic series.

From October 11th-13th, aspiring actors flocked University of Nairobi (main campus) for their chance to be part of the show’s thrilling comeback to Kenya after over a decade.

The MTV Shuga Mashariki open auditions offered a unique platform for fresh talent to step into the spotlight and join a series that continues to captivate millions across the continent through authentic storytelling that reflects the real experiences of young people.

In addition to the in-person auditions, MTV Shuga Mashariki also welcomed aspiring actors from across Kenya through virtual submissions, ensuring that talent from all corners of the country had the opportunity to participate in the excitement surrounding the show’s return.

MTV Shuga has long been a launchpad for discovering new talent and this season will continue that legacy by introducing dynamic new faces and a fresh generation of actors to its ever-expanding audience.

As a fully Kenyan production, MTV Shuga Mashariki aims to authentically capture the experiences and voices of Kenya’s youth, as well as those across East Africa.

The show’s revival builds on substantial evidence that youth-centred storytelling can drive meaningful shifts in societal norms, making this season a powerful tool for sparking change through relatable, impactful narratives.