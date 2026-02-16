Travellers report flight delays as aviation workers strike begins

Travellers using Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) have aired out their frustrations over early morning flight delays on Monday as aviation workers union begin industrial strike.

Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU) which issued a seven-day notice effective February 9, 2026 vowed to observe the strike after talks with Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) failed.

The notice which ended on Sunday has led to reported flight delays out of Kenya’s busiest international airport with some travelers lamenting social media platform, X, the long hours it takes to depart the hub.

Former radio presenter Chris Foot tweeted on his verified X account extended delays in flight departure out of JKIA today morning.

“What’s happening with flights out of JKIA, 2-3 hour delays because of Air Traffic Control-announced once you’ve boarded…..with kids? Apparently this and cancelations have become increasingly frequent,” he posted.

Another frustrated traveler Ken Obonyo tweeted, “2.5 hours on the tarmac at JKIA with NO AC on our plane. We are literally sweating to death. Told we are #10 in sequence with only 1 plane leaving every 30-60 mins?! What is happening? @KenyaAirports @KCAA_Kenya @KenyaAirways #JKIA #Nairobi #TravelAlert.”

During a meeting held on Saturday, KAWU leaders vowed to observe the industrial action if the KCAA management failed to come to the negotiation table.

According to the union, since the Collective Bargaining Agreement lapsed in 2015, KCAA management has declined to enter into negotiations to concluded at least five CBA cycles.

KAWU said the pending CBA meant for more than ten years, terms and conditions of service for

unionisable employees of KCAA, including salaries, allowances and other benefits, have remained

unreviewed and stagnant.

“I came here to confirm there will be a strike” said Secretary Moss Ndiema during the Saturday meeting. We refuse slavery, we refuse servitude conditions.”

However, in a statement released by KCAA on February 10, 2026, KCAA Director General Emile Arao said the regulator was engaging the union after it received the strike notice.

Arao also assured air travelers that KCAA will ensure continuity of critical aviation safety and operational services in the interest of public safety, nationsl security and economic stability.

Nonetheless, in a memo to staff, Arao cautioned staff allied to the union against the strike which could compromise essential services.

“Civil aviation services including, Air Traffic Control, and Civil Aviation Telecommunications Services are designated essential services under the law. As such, participation in a strike within the Authority would be contrary to the law,” said Arao.

The union also raised issues with KCAA for refusing to unionize some staff members, lack of consultation on the new structure and abuse of short term contracts.