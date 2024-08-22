Mudavadi in Japan to attend TICAD Ministerial Meeting

Prime CS is expected to use the meeting to showcase investment opportunities available in Kenya to the Japanese private sector.

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Musalia Mudavadi left the country early Thursday to attend the 9th Ministerial Meeting of the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) in Tokyo, Japan.

The 9th TICAD Ministerial Meeting is organized, in conjunction with the United Nations (UN), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the World Bank (WB), and the African Union Commission (AUC).

“During the meeting, the Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs will speak on Promoting Trade, and Investment, and underscore the Government of Kenya’s interests in line with the implementation of the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA),” Mudavadi’s office said in a statement

The communication from his office confirms that the Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Cabinet Secretary will showcase investment opportunities in Kenya to the Japanese private sector.

Jacob Ngetich, the Press Director for the Prime Cabinet Secretary, also stated that Mudavadi will use this opportunity to call for international cooperation in addressing climate change, achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and reforming the international financing architecture.

In addition to the meeting, Mudavadi is expected to hold bilateral meetings with his Japanese, Liberian, and Senegalese counterparts: Ms. Yoko Kamikawa, Sara Beysolow, and Ms. Yassine Fall, respectively.

The Prime Cabinet Secretary is also scheduled to meet with Tanaka Akihiko, the President of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Toshimitsu Imai, the Executive Vice President of Toyota Tsusho Corporation, Yoji Okumura, the President & CEO of Fujita Corporation, and Sania Nishtar, the Chief Executive Officer of GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance.

“Kenya’s participation at the upcoming TICAD 9 Ministerial meeting presents an opportunity to enhance the existing relationship between Kenya and Japan through the TICAD framework,” said Ngetich