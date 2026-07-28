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Mudavadi welcomes resumption of BATUK military training in Kenya

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
2 Min Read
Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has welcomed the decision by the United Kingdom to proceed with the planned military training exercise at the British Army Training Unit Kenya (BATUK).

In a statement on Tuesday, Mudavadi said the decision underscores the continued strength of the Kenya-UK defence ties, which have supported cooperation in areas of security, military training and regional stability.

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He said the outcome demonstrates that trusted partners can work through challenges in a spirit of goodwill and continue moving forward together.

Mudavadi, who is also the Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, noted that the Kenya-United Kingdom defence partnership continues to advance Kenya’s national interests by strengthening the capabilities of the Kenya Defence Forces and contributing to regional peace and security.

He added that the partnership also supports Kenyan jobs and businesses while providing significant economic benefits to communities that host military training activities.

“We value the close cooperation and shared commitment between Kenya and the United Kingdom that have enabled this positive outcome,” Mudavadi said.

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“Our focus remains on strengthening a partnership that delivers lasting benefits for both nations and their people.”

The Prime Cabinet Secretary reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to working closely with the United Kingdom to deepen the longstanding defence cooperation between the two countries.

He said Kenya remains committed to advancing its shared agenda with the United Kingdom on peace, security and regional stability.

“Kenya remains committed to working closely with the United Kingdom to deepen our longstanding defence cooperation and advance our shared commitment to peace, security, and regional stability,” Mudavadi stated.

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