Oburu warns ODM leaders against contradicting party decisions

ODM Party Leader Oburu Oginga has cautioned members against publicly contradicting party resolutions, reiterating the need for responsible exercise of democratic rights within the framework of party discipline.

Speaking at a National Executive Committee meeting in Mombasa, Oginga expressed disappointment that some party members and policymakers had openly opposed decisions made within the party.

“I’m very disappointed sometimes we come here, we agree on something, but when we go out, we say something else,” he stated.

He reiterated that while members have the right to express personal views, party leaders should not voice opinions that contradict official party positions.

“Democracy must have discipline. A party is like a club. When you join a club, you have to obey its rules,” Oginga explained.

The orange party leader stressed that all issues should be raised and debated in the proper forums, and that the majority decision should guide the party’s actions.

“Once the members have decided, the minority will have their say, and the majority will have their way,” he noted.

Oginga also discussed the future of Azimio, the coalition in which ODM was previously the dominant party. He warned that no decisions within Azimio can be made without ODM’s agreement and described the coalition as “moribund” following ODM’s exit.

“Azimio is dead without ODM. We left it a long time ago. We are going to exit that organization,” he asserted.

He reaffirmed the commitment to strengthening ODM ahead of future negotiations, stating that the party is not rushing to adopt one-term or two-term positions. Oginga also emphasized the importance of fulfilling ongoing commitments, including the 10-point agenda agreed upon with coalition partners.

“When our departed leader Raila Odinga left us, he left us on solid ground, and we are continuing to work hard to fulfill those commitments. One of them is implementation of the 10-point agenda, which we must follow meticulously and make sure that they are implemented to the letter as agreed,” Oginga said.

His remarks come amid calls for the party’s highest decision-making body to make changes within its ranks, including the removal of Secretary General Edwin Sifuna for publicly opposing the party and its leader.