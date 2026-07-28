Ruto: Education remains foundation of Kenya’s digital transformation agenda

President William Ruto has reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to making education and technology the central pillars of Kenya’s transformation.

The President said the country’s future prosperity depends on producing globally competitive talent capable of driving the digital economy.

Speaking at State House, Nairobi, during a ceremony to honour Kenyan winners of the 2026 Global Huawei ICT Competition and launch the 11th edition of the contest, President Ruto said Kenya’s remarkable performance on the global stage demonstrates that the country is steadily emerging as Africa’s technology and innovation hub.

He said the event was more than a celebration of academic excellence, describing it as a powerful affirmation that Kenya is steadily positioning itself to compete and lead in the technologies that will define the future global economy.

“The future will not belong merely to those who master today’s technologies. It will belong to those who imagine, invent and build the technologies that the world has not yet conceived,” the President said.

Kenya emerged among the top-performing countries at the 2026 Global Huawei ICT Competition after all three university teams reached the global finals in Shenzhen, China.

The country’s biggest achievement came when the Cloud Track Team won the Grand Prize, Kenya’s first since joining the competition in 2019. The Network Track Team secured Second Prize, while an all-women Computing Team from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology earned Second Prize and the prestigious Women in Tech Award.

Other winners are Franklin Mutisya, a lecturer at Machakos University, together with Denzel Nzinga of Multimedia University, Robert Wambua of Kenyatta University and Joy Wairimu of the Co-operative University of Kenya. Their area of expertise is in networking, cyber-security and wireless technologies.

President Ruto said the victories demonstrate that Kenyan students possess world-class expertise in cloud computing, artificial intelligence, cyber security and other emerging technologies.

“The Huawei winners have shown that Kenyan talent can compete with the best in the world. Our human resource can play in any league and compete with any nation,” he said.

He commended PC Kinyanjui Technical Training Institute for becoming the first Kenyan TVET institution to qualify for the regional finals of the competition, describing the milestone as evidence of the growing strength of technical education.

Kenya’s growing culture of innovation, the President pointed out, is bolstering confidence among global technology giants, citing continued investments by Huawei, Microsoft’s Africa Development Centre, Amazon Web Services and collaborations involving Apple as proof that the country is becoming a preferred destination for digital innovation.

He said the Government is accelerating implementation of the Digital Superhighway Programme through the rollout of an additional 37,000km of fibre-optic cable, establishment of hundreds of digital hubs, training more than 1.9 million young people in digital skill, and the creation of over 350,000 digital jobs.

The Government is also investing in flagship institutions, including the Kenya Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST), the Open University of Kenya and Konza Technopolis, while finalising the National Artificial Intelligence Policy and the National Data Governance Framework to strengthen the country’s digital ecosystem.

The President highlighted Kenya’s growing digital transformation, noting that Government services available online have increased dramatically from just 350 in 2022 to more than 25,000 today, making public services more accessible and efficient.

He commended Huawei for nearly three decades of partnership with Kenya, saying its ICT Academy Programme has collaborated with 61 institutions, trained more than 15,000 students, certified over 6,000 learners and equipped more than 400 lecturers with internationally recognised digital skills.

He further thanked the Government of China for supporting Kenya’s digital transformation agenda and announced that Kenya will once again become the first country globally to launch registration for the 11th Huawei ICT Competition.

Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Guo Haiyan said Kenya is making remarkable progress in technology and innovation through sustained investment in digital infrastructure and talent development.

Huawei Kenya Chief Executive Officer Gavin Gao commended the Government for making technology a national priority, saying the company’s partnership with Kenya continues to nurture globally competitive digital skills.

Information, Communications and the Digital Economy Cabinet Secretary William Kabogo lauded Huawei’s contribution to Kenya’s digital transformation, saying the collaboration is equipping young people with the skills needed to compete in the global technology industry.

President Ruto urged more students from universities, colleges and TVET institutions to participate in future editions of the competition, saying Kenya’s next generation of global technology champions could emerge from any part of the country.

The Head of State noted that education remains the foundation of Kenya’s ambition to attain first-world status, adding that countries that have achieved rapid development invested heavily in quality education and human capital.

“Education is key to equipping our human resource to be top quality,” he said, adding that the Government will continue investing in skills development to prepare young people for opportunities in the digital economy.

To strengthen the education sector, he announced that the Government has advertised 20,000 additional teaching positions, bringing the total number of teachers recruited over the past three years to 120,000.

Further, he stated, reforms to the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) are underway to ensure all students in universities and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions.

“Provision of funding for all students will enable them to pursue their dreams irrespective of their family background,” he said.

The President defended the Government’s student-centred funding model, saying it has helped stabilise universities that previously struggled to pay lecturers and meet operational costs. The model, he said, will be further refined to address emerging challenges, maintaining that investing in education remains non-negotiable.

“When I said all students will be funded, some people asked me where the money will come from. If you think education is expensive, try ignorance,” he said.