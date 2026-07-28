Party colours, cheers as Sammy Ngotho is sworn in as Ol Kalou MP

Jubilant scenes unfolded in the National Assembly on Tuesday afternoon as newly elected Ol Kalou Member of Parliament Sammy Douglas Kamau Ngotho was officially sworn into office.

The chamber erupted in celebration as lawmakers, supporters and guests turned out in large numbers to witness the ceremony, with many dressed in vibrant party colours to mark the occasion.

The excitement prompted Speaker Moses Wetang’ula to intervene, urging Members of Parliament to tone down the celebrations and maintain order in the House.

The colourful display also sparked debate, with a section of MPs raising concerns over the parliamentary dress code.

Ngotho was elected in last Thursday’s Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election, which was held following the death of the area MP, David Kiaraho.

Ngotho becomes the first MP elected on a DCP ticket to join the National Assembly.