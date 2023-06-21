Multi-agency team destroy exhibits to deter illegal brewing in Laikipia

Story by Sally Namuye

Over 2,000 litres of illicit brew and assorted apparatus used to make the illegal substance has been destroyed in a joint operation conducted by a multi-agency team drawn from Laikipia County.

Speaking during the exercise, Laikipia East Sub County Police commander, John Tarus said 100 plastic drums, 200 pieces of 20 litres jerricans, 80 pieces of metallic drums and jikos were destroyed during the operation.

20 cartons of assorted second generation liquor and six cartons of instant yeast were also destroyed during the exercise.

“We have decided to destroy all the apparatus seized during the illicit brew crackdown operations to ensure they are not used again in brewing alcohol,” said Tarus.

Area Deputy County Commissioner, Patrick Muli said the cases of the exhibits which were destroyed have been finalised.

“The exhibits had been presented in court and the cases completed. We would not allow these items to get back in the wrong hands and our aim is to ensure our area is free from drug and alcohol use,” said Muli.

Nanyuki-based Pastor James Kinyua who had witnessed the burning of the alcohol brewing apparatus condemned the use of alcohol saying it was the root of all evil urging those engaged in the illegal trade to devise innovative ways to survive.