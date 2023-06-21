Siaya County Assembly alleges Oduol used Ksh 18M for ‘personal comfort’

Siaya County Assembly has alleged that Deputy Governor William Oduol caused the county government to spend Ksh 18 million for his ‘personal comfort’.

Through lawyer Willis Otieno, the MCAs claimed that Oduol pushed the county to buy him a presidential chair at Ksh 1.12 million.

They said the DG also had his office soundproofed for about Ksh 2 million.

In a rebuttal, the besieged Deputy Governor claimed that he has been targeted for removal for challenging the deep-rooted financial malpractice in the county executive.

Oduol at the same time dismissed the ouster bid as impartial, ill-informed, and unfair.

His lawyer Paul Nyamodi is now persuading the senate committee to throw out the case on grounds that it does not meet the threshold for removal from office.

Oduol appeared before Senate Special Committee chaired by Senator William Kisang` with Senator Betty Batuli Montet serving as the Vice Chair on his impeachment for hearings.

According to the program, the Wednesday hearing entailed a conference of parties, the introduction of Members of the Special Committee, the introduction of Members representing the County Assembly of Siaya and the Counsel then the introduction of the Deputy Governor and the Counsel representing him.

Governor Orengo and his Deputy, William Oduol have been at loggerheads for the past three months, with the deputy governor accusing his boss of sitting quiet as a syndicate of corrupt employees fleece the county government.

Oduol’s public accusations saw the county assembly of Siaya summon him to table evidence of the same, which he did but the assembly later threw them out as unsubstantiated.

The Deputy Governor claims that Siaya County has lost billions from public coffers since the new administration took office.