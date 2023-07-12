Murang´a launches integrated health system to boost efficiency

The county government of Murang’a has launched an integrated health system that will see all the operations automated in a bid to boost efficiency in service delivery in public hospitals.

Governor Irungu Kang’ata said the system is one of its kind and will help capture the details of the patients electronically and keep a record of their medical history.

Speaking at the Murang’a County referral hospital, Kang’ata said patients visiting the facility will only be required to produce their national identity cards and their details will be retrieved from the system.

Kang’ata said there have been numerous complaints from the members of the public on poor services adding that the system will also help monitor how the patients are attended to.

He promised to ensure all sub counties have a level four hospital which will ensure improved medical care to the people.