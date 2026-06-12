Preparations enter final phase as Kenya readies for Africa’s first Ocean Conference

Nairobi, Kenya – Kenya is in the final stages of preparations to host the 11th edition of the Our Ocean Conference, with senior government officials conducting on-the-ground inspections of key facilities in Mombasa this week, as the coastal city gears up to welcome global ocean stakeholders next week.

Cabinet Secretary for Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs Hassan Joho led an inspection tour of Moi International Airport and designated conference venues. He was accompanied by Betsy Njagi, Principal Secretary for Blue Economy and Fisheries, and other senior government officers, to assess the country’s readiness for the landmark event.

Speaking after the inspection, CS Joho expressed confidence in the country’s preparedness, describing the conference, the first to be held on African soil, as a moment of great national significance.

“We are privileged to be hosting the 11th Our Ocean Conference in our coastal city of Mombasa from 16 to 18 June. Preparations have entered the final stretch with just a few days until the kick-off of this historic event,” Joho stated.

Joho added that Kenya views hosting the conference as a strategic opportunity to position itself within global ocean governance and blue economy discussions. He emphasised that preparations are being completed within tight timelines as the country moves into the final phase before the event’s opening.

PS Betsy Njagi, who has been in Mombasa leading the 11th Our Ocean Conference Secretariat, outlined the extensive coordination work currently underway. This includes logistics, communications, protocol, security, and conference operations.

“Together with the Secretariat, we are working around the clock to coordinate logistics, communications, protocol, security, and conference operations to ensure Kenya successfully hosts a world-class event that delivers meaningful outcomes for our oceans and blue economy,” Njagi said.

The Principal Secretary noted that the Secretariat has held a series of engagements and planning meetings with key stakeholders throughout the week. She expressed encouragement at the level of commitment and inter-agency collaboration demonstrated in the run-up to the event.

“We remain focused on showcasing Kenya’s leadership in ocean action and ensuring the 11th Our Ocean Conference is a resounding success,” she added.

The Our Ocean Conference, which rotates among host nations, is widely regarded as the world’s foremost forum for mobilising concrete commitments on ocean conservation, sustainable fisheries, marine pollution, climate resilience, and the blue economy. Since its inaugural edition in 2014, the conference has generated thousands of pledges worth billions of dollars in ocean-related investments and policy actions.

Kenya’s hosting of the 11th edition marks a significant moment for Africa and the Indian Ocean region, positioning Mombasa, a historic port city and gateway to the East African coast, as a key venue in the global conversation on ocean governance and sustainability.