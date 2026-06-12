NTSA suspends Nicco Movers licence following death of KMTC student

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has revoked the operator licence of Nicco Movers 1 Sacco following the death of a Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) student.

In a statement on Friday, NTSA Director General directed that all vehicles operating under the Sacco to cease operations with immediate effect after it conducted an assessment of its public vehicles safety and compliance status.

“As part of the ongoing investigation into the unfortunate incident that claimed the life of Eugene Mutuku, a KMTC student, the authority conducted a thorough assessment of the operator’s safety practices and compliance status,” said NTSA.

According to NTSA, their probe found that the Sacco’s officials and management have lost control of the operation of their fleet, lack adequate safety protocols and have not demonstrated any efforts to address major safety concerns.

They also noted that vehicles operating under the Sacco were unasafe and posed a danger to other road users.

“For these reasons, the Authority has resolved to revoke Nicco Movers 1 Sacco’s operator licence and to cease operation with immediate effect.

NTSA further directed law enforcement officers to impound any vehicles belonging to the Sacco found operating contrary to the revocation.