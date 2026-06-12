SGU honours African medical graduates for healthcare contributions

St. George’s University (SGU) School of Medicine will honor academic achievements and professional impact of its African graduates and their contributions to the regional healthcare landscape during its 50th anniversary.

The institution based in Grenada West Indies will host a special ceremony for the graduates in Botswana highlighting its commitment to educating physicians from Africa.

“As we celebrate 50 years of St. George’s University, we are proud of the thousands of graduates who are making a difference in communities around the world, including many across Africa,” said Dr. Marios Loukas, President and Dean of the SGU School of Medicine.

SGU says its graduates have contributed to helping address healthcare workforce needs and expanding access to quality medical care in the continent.

Dr Loukas said SGU remains committed to supporting the next generation of African physicians through accessible medical education pathways, international clinical training opportunities, and a global alumni network dedicated to improving health outcomes worldwide.

“This ceremony provides an opportunity to celebrate their accomplishments alongside their families, friends, and mentors, while acknowledging the important contributions they are making to healthcare throughout the continent,” he added.