Murkomen calls for Constitutional action, not violent fuel protests

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen is urging Kenyans to use constitutional and peaceful means to address concerns over rising fuel prices, instead of resorting to protests that have turned violent and destructive in parts of the country.

Murkomen said the Constitution protects the right to demonstrate and picket, but noted that Monday’s protests in a few counties over fuel prices were overtaken by chaos, looting and destruction of property.

“Our attention has been drawn to the chaos, violence, looting, and disruption of transport in the country today, ostensibly to protest high fuel prices. Even though our Constitution protects the right to demonstrate and picket, it is quite unfortunate that today’s protests have, once again, been hijacked by political actors for political ends,” he said in a statement.

Murkomen added that the demonstrations escalated into organised violence and attacks on key infrastructure, warning that such actions could not resolve the fuel crisis or reduce pump prices.

The unrest saw incidents including the burning of a UDA office in Wote, Makueni County, the torching of trucks at the Rironi–Mau Summit road project, and the looting of businesses in several towns. Authorities also linked the violence to the case of Rachel Wandeto, who died following an attack connected to the protests.

In addition, the CS described the unrest as part of a coordinated scheme allegedly involving sections of the political class mobilising gangs to target government projects, businesses and individuals perceived to support the administration.

He also confirmed that four Kenyans were killed and more than 30 others injured during the violence, warning that those responsible will face the full force of the law.

At the same time, the government said ongoing consultations between the National Treasury, Ministry of Energy and Ministry of Transport, together with stakeholders in the transport and petroleum sectors, are already underway to find solutions to rising fuel prices. The latest review placed super petrol at Ksh 214.25, diesel at Ksh 242.92 and kerosene at Ksh 152.78.

President William Ruto has also convened a high-level task force led by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, alongside Cabinet Secretaries John Mbadi (National Treasury), Davis Chirchir (Energy), Opiyo Wandayi (Environment) and Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen, to engage stakeholders and stabilise fuel prices.

Murkomen further warned that lawlessness will not be tolerated, saying security agencies have been deployed to restore order, clear blocked roads and protect lives and property.

He also urged leaders to avoid inflammatory rhetoric, accusing some political actors of fueling intolerance and intimidation and called on the media to accurately report events without portraying perpetrators of violence as protesters.

Murkomen argued that when he and President Ruto were in opposition, they consistently used constitutional and peaceful means to push for lower fuel prices within the last five years, without taking to the streets, and urged the current opposition to emulate that approach instead of organising chaos and violence.

In conclusion, the CS also pointed to what he termed as possible political profiling, questioning why similar protests were not witnessed during former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s tenure, despite fuel prices also rising at the time.