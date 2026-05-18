Govt moves to tighten GBV enforcement amid surge in brutal killings

The Government has announced a tougher enforcement regime for gender-based violence (GBV) and femicide in response to a surge in brutal killings that have heightened public concern.

Gender Cabinet Secretary Hanna Wendot Cheptumo says the Ministry of Gender, Culture, and Children Services will prioritise expedited prosecutions, stricter penalties, and enhanced survivor protection systems as part of a broader national response to the increasing violence targeting women, girls, children, and other vulnerable groups.

“The Government is prioritising the fast-tracking of prosecutions, strengthening enforcement mechanisms, pursuing stringent penalties against perpetrators of femicide, acid attacks, child abuse, trafficking, and all forms of violence, while maintaining zero tolerance for police inaction,” Cheptumo said in a statement on Monday.

She emphasised a zero-tolerance approach to police inaction, with tighter oversight on how GBV-related complaints are managed.

“The Government remains firmly committed to protecting all children and all persons from every form of violence, abuse, neglect, exploitation, emotional harm, and indignity,” she announced

Her remarks come after a series of violent incidents that have sparked national outrage, including the killing of Rachael Wandeto, who was reportedly doused with petrol and set alight allegedly over her political views, a Kilimani case where a 25-year-old woman was stabbed in broad daylight while seeking refuge at a pharmacy, and a Nyamira incident involving a Form Three student allegedly stabbed by her boyfriend, who later died by suicide.

Cheptumo indicated that the incidents reflect a deeper structural crisis rather than isolated events, pointing to an escalating pattern of violence that requires coordinated intervention from both the government and society.

“These incidents are not isolated tragedies. They are indicators of a growing national crisis that requires urgent, coordinated, and sustained action from all sectors of society,” she said.

The CS added that the Ministry is collaborating with the National Police Service, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), county governments, and development partners to enhance prevention, reporting, rescue operations, rehabilitation, and survivor support systems.

She called for expedited investigations into all reported GBV and femicide cases, alongside reforms to improve accountability within enforcement agencies handling such complaints.

The Ministry also outlined a multi-sectoral policy framework aimed at improving the justice system’s response, expanding survivor support infrastructure, enhancing public awareness, and strengthening institutional coordination.

She said plans are also underway to expand safe houses, crisis centres, and rehabilitation services for survivors, alongside strengthened mandatory reporting obligations for professionals, including health workers, teachers, and community leaders.

Cheptumo urged the public to report all cases of violence, exploitation, trafficking, and femicide through official channels, stressing that timely reporting is critical for intervention and justice.

She also cautioned against the spread of unverified information on social media, warning that it could undermine investigations and compromise the dignity of victims and survivors.