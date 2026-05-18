Local NewsNEWS

President Ruto mourns Rachel Wandetto, vows justice for attackers

Wandeto had gone viral after tattooing the image of President William Ruto on her body alongside the words “Two Terms” inscribed on her chest.

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
1 Min Read
Rachel Wandeto

President William Ruto has mourned Rachel Wandetto, who was allegedly doused with fuel and set on fire in Kasarani over her perceived political stance.

He vowed that those responsible for the attack will be brought to justice describing the incident as a criminal act that must be fully accounted for regardless of the perpetrators’ affiliation.

“May God grant the family and friends comfort, peace, and courage to bear with the loss of Rachel Wandetto. The criminals that attacked this hardworking and promising lady will be held to account, irrespective of their affiliation.”

Wandeto had gone viral after tattooing the image of President William Ruto on her body alongside the words “Two Terms” inscribed on her chest.

She was attacked Saturday and rushed to KNH after suffering 70pc burns. Doctors had assured she was receiving the best possible care.

The President further condemned any form of political intolerance that suppresses free speech or association noting that it threatens our democratic stability.

Chinese outbound tourism market experienced further growth in 2024
“Stop Undermining Me”: CS Wahome fires back at Gachagua
US warships and planes strike Houthi targets in Yemen
U.S. imposes sanctions on Rwanda Defence Forces, cites Washington Accords violation

“Kenya has no place for political intolerance that suppresses free speech or association. This threatens our democratic stability,” Ruto added.

 

Also read https://www.kbc.co.ke/rachels-death-is-disturbing-she-will-get-justice-cs-murkomen/

Prof. Ayub Gitau appointed UoN Vice Chancellor
Government to launch app to track public servants’ productivity – CS Ruku
KWS launches aerial wildlife census to assess Tsavo ecosystem
NACADA confiscates 7,000 litres of illicit brew in Kakamega crackdown
State renovates dilapidated police houses
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Ruto calls for global financial reform to boost affordable housing in Africa
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Ruto calls for global financial reform to boost affordable housing in Africa
Local News NEWS
NLP Party calls urgent action to address rising fuel costs
County News NEWS
Senegal to host 2026 Africa Cup Of Nations Beach Soccer
Football Sports
Kindiki: Economic sabotage, looting, violent protests cannot resolve fuel prices challenge
County News NEWS

You May also Like

IGAD
AfricaLocal News

End violence in Sudan: IGAD asks combatants

NYOTA Project
County NewsNEWS

Government launches NYOTA Project to tackle youth unemployment

County NewsTheatre

MKU clinches historic third consecutive National Drama Festival title

International News

Information war volleys: Nazi revelations disarm Warsaw

Show More