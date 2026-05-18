President Ruto mourns Rachel Wandetto, vows justice for attackers

President William Ruto has mourned Rachel Wandetto, who was allegedly doused with fuel and set on fire in Kasarani over her perceived political stance.

He vowed that those responsible for the attack will be brought to justice describing the incident as a criminal act that must be fully accounted for regardless of the perpetrators’ affiliation.

“May God grant the family and friends comfort, peace, and courage to bear with the loss of Rachel Wandetto. The criminals that attacked this hardworking and promising lady will be held to account, irrespective of their affiliation.”

Wandeto had gone viral after tattooing the image of President William Ruto on her body alongside the words “Two Terms” inscribed on her chest.

She was attacked Saturday and rushed to KNH after suffering 70pc burns. Doctors had assured she was receiving the best possible care.

The President further condemned any form of political intolerance that suppresses free speech or association noting that it threatens our democratic stability.

“Kenya has no place for political intolerance that suppresses free speech or association. This threatens our democratic stability,” Ruto added.

Also read https://www.kbc.co.ke/rachels-death-is-disturbing-she-will-get-justice-cs-murkomen/