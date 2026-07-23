Murkomen dismisses Gachagua’s attacks, insists Kenya safer than ever

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has dismissed attacks by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua against Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, saying the IG is up to the task and continues to enjoy the confidence of Kenyans.

“There is no pending impeachment against you. It means that, as the Inspector General, you have the trust of the people of Kenya,” Murkomen told the IG.

Citing the investments made by President William Ruto’s administration in the security sector, the CS maintained that Kenya is safer and more secure than ever before.

“Kenya is safer and more secure than ever before. There has never been a period with fewer incidents of terrorism, banditry and other criminal activities than now. The statistics speak for themselves,” he said.

Murkomen said more than 3000 suspects were arrested in the chaos that accompanied the 2025 protests alone, saying Gachagua should not speak as if the Government was doing nothing.

While dismissing Gachagua’s allegations of sexual crimes against women during the Ol Kalou by-election, Murkomen asked media houses to exercise responsibility by verifying facts before publishing or broadcasting allegations capable of destabilizing the country.

The CS challenged the doctors who allegedly treated the said victims to record statements to facilitate the due process of criminal investigations and justice.

Murkomen also commended religious leaders whom he said had previously shielded goons from prosecution but have now made a U-turn, and are calling for an end to goonism, saying the shift demonstrates growing national support for the fight against goonism.

“I’m happy that the bishops have changed their position and now want goons to be dealt with. We now have a national consensus that this issue must be dealt with,” he said.

The CS directed the police to intensify operations against criminal gangs and assured them of the Government’s full support.

“Police, you know your job and you have our support. Deal with these goons ruthlessly. It is your duty to make our country safe,” he said.

While condemning remarks by Gachagua terming a section of people from Central Kenya traitors, Murkomen warned that such statements risk promoting ethnic profiling.

“The idea of profiling Kenyans as wasaliti is going to give birth to something else. He wants to recruit a militia before the election,” he said.

The CS called on the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) to discharge its mandate firmly.

“I want to ask NCIC to take its mandate very seriously,” he said, warning that any unlawful groups formed along such lines would be dealt with decisively and in accordance with the law.