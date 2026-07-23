Casemiro leaves Manchester United, joins MLS side Inter Miami on a free transfer

Inter Miami have completed one of the biggest signings in MLS history, but the arrival of Casemiro is already generating headlines for the wrong reasons.

The 34-year-old Brazilian midfielder has joined the club as a free agent following the expiration of his Manchester United contract, putting pen to paper on a deal running through July 2027, with an option to extend by two more years.

Rather than being able to fully celebrate the addition of another global superstar to a squad already boasting Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, and Rodrigo De Paul, Inter Miami now find themselves facing a formal MLS investigation into how the deal came together.

The issue centrers on the league’s Discovery Rights system, which exists to stop MLS clubs from competing against each other for the same player. Under the rules, a club can secure exclusive negotiating rights to a player by placing him on its Discovery List, and any rival club must first buy those rights before making contact.

In this case, those rights belonged to LA Galaxy, and reports suggest Inter Miami discussed personal terms with Casemiro before finalizing an agreement with the Galaxy, a potential breach known as tampering.

MLS has confirmed the probe is underway, stating it is gathering information and will hold further comment until the review concludes. Inter Miami are still expected to compensate the Galaxy for the Discovery Rights regardless of the outcome, though further sanctions will hinge on what the investigation finds.

On the pitch, Casemiro arrives in good form, having scored nine goals in 33 appearances in his final United season, even though the two sides couldn’t agree terms on an extension. He also represented Brazil at the 2026 World Cup, where the Seleção were eliminated by Norway in the round of 16.

Investigation aside, the signing continues Inter Miami’s push to build one of the most star-studded rosters in league history, even if this latest addition arrives with an asterisk attached.