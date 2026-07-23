Ruto: Linda Mama upgraded, not scrapped

President William Ruto has refuted claims that his administration abolished the Linda Mama programme, stating that the initiative was expanded and rebranded as Linda Jamii. The new programme, he says, provides broader healthcare benefits for expectant mothers, newborns, and families under the Social Health Authority (SHA).

Speaking at State House, Nairobi, during a meeting with artisans from across Nairobi County, the President explained that the revamped programme now supports mothers from pregnancy through childbirth and postnatal care. He added that it significantly increases government funding for maternal health services.

“Tulikuwa na mpango wa Linda Mama, sasa ni Linda Jamii. Kila mama, Serikali ya Kenya itakulipia kwenda clinic hadi wakati wa, na baada ya kujifungua,” President Ruto said.

He noted that the government had substantially increased funding for maternity services to improve the quality of care and reduce maternal and infant deaths.

“Zamani, bajeti ya mama kujifungua hospitalini ilikuwa KSh4,000. Kwa sasa kupitia mpango wa Linda Jamii bajeti hiyo tumeongeza mara tatu kuhakikisha kwamba kila mama anajifungua mahali ambapo kuna usafi, kuna daktari, dawa na tusipoteze wamama ama watoto wakati wa kujifungua,” he said.

The President maintained that these reforms are part of the government’s broader plan to achieve universal health coverage through the Social Health Authority, ensuring that every Kenyan can access medical care regardless of their financial status.

He urged Kenyans to register with SHA, stating that widespread enrolment would enable the government to plan effectively for health services, deploy adequate medical personnel and equipment, and guarantee the availability of essential medicines.

“Mtu usikose nafasi ya kujiandikisha ndani ya SHA, kwa sababu tutahakikisha kwamba kuna madawa ya kutosha, kuna madaktari wa kutosha, na equipment. Pale Wakenya wakijiandikisha, tutajua statistics ya kuweza kupanga mambo ya matibabu ya wananchi wote wa taifa letu la Kenya,” he said.

According to the President, the Constitution obliges the government to provide healthcare to every Kenyan without discrimination, regardless of employment status, income, or social background.

“Katiba ya Kenya inatuamrisha kama serikali tuhakikishe kwamba kuna matibabu kwa Wakenya wote bila ya kujali mahali wametoka, bila ya kujali wako na pesa au hawana, bila ya kujali wako na payslip au hawana payslip,” he said.

Ruto also highlighted the government’s investment in healthcare under SHA, noting that hospitals in Nairobi alone have received Ksh.32 billion in reimbursements over the last one and a half years to support the delivery of medical services.

“Hapa Nairobi, pesa ambazo tumelipa kwa mahospitali in the last one and a half years kupitia SHA ni shilingi bilioni thelathini na mbili kwa kuhakikisha kwamba kila mwananchi anapata matibabu,” he said.

The President reiterated that the government’s objective is to eliminate financial barriers to healthcare by ensuring that all Kenyans receive treatment without being turned away due to inability to pay.